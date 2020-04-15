Crime wave?

Is surfing outlawed during the Coronavirus crisis?

Crime wave?

Happier times - a surfer in the tube at East Strand, Portrush (Photo Andrew Hill, Troggs Surf Shop.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE’S a social distancing question only a few dozen people are asking. But most of them live here on the North Coast - can I surf?

The sport is great exercise - something the government has explicitly encouraged. But for all but a few, it involves travel which even the most passionate surfer would admit is not essential.

Unfortunately surfing brings with it an unusual compulsion. And the type of man  - and they are overwhelmingly men -  prepared to enter the water through bleak winter weather will likely not be deterred by vague social distancing rules.

Like this one for example who the Chronicle spoke to last week.

“The government says exercise and maintaining mental well-being are essential in this crisis which is why everyone is allowed out once a day,” he said.

“Surfing fulfils both requirements for me and I don’t see how it's any different from walking the dog for an hour or going for a bike ride.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130