We will get through this!

We will get through this!

The Northern Health Trust’s Medical Director Seamus O’Reilly tells the Chronicle how Causeway Hospital is braced for action.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE man in charge of the medical assault on Covid-19 in the north of the Province says Causeway Hospital could be overwhelmed if social distancing  advice is ignored.

Dr Seamus O'Reilly the Northern Trust's Medical director said, so far, the Causeway hadn't admitted large numbers of infected patients.

He also believes staff will cope under the worst case scenario and  tells the public they should be “very  proud” of their hospital and people there working “morning, noon and night” to address the crisis.

In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, Dr O'Reilly provides details of their preparations, including arrangements around intensive care.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130