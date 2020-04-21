Doctor welcomes assurances over hospital ICU amid patient transfers

Portrush grandmother shares support for her local newspaper
Causeway Hospital’s ICU is operating but Covid-19 critical care patients are being transferred.
A RETIRED Causeway Hospital consultant has welcomed assurances that the transfer of intensive care services to Antrim is only a temporary measure to address the Covid-19 crisis.
As part of its crisis management plan, Northern Health Trust chiefs have decided that infected patients requiring ventilation will be moved to other hospitals.
But the move prompted a flurry of rumours over the future of Causeway's intensive care unit.
The Northern Health Trust was later forced to post a clarification on Facebook assuring staff and patients Causeway's ICU was still operating and will continue to provide a service to the Causeway area.
