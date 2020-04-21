Doctor welcomes assurances over hospital ICU amid patient transfers

A RETIRED Causeway Hospital consultant has welcomed assurances that the transfer of intensive care services to Antrim is only a temporary measure to address the Covid-19 crisis.



As part of its crisis management plan, Northern Health Trust chiefs have decided that infected patients requiring ventilation will be moved to other hospitals.



But the move prompted a flurry of rumours over the future of Causeway's intensive care unit.



The Northern Health Trust was later forced to post a clarification on Facebook assuring staff and patients Causeway's ICU was still operating and will continue to provide a service to the Causeway area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*