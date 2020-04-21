Online abusers tell Mayor - ‘I hope you get Coronavirus’

FACEBOOK trolls have told Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor they hope he gets coronavirus.



Councillor Sean Bateson revealed the full extent of online abuse he has received since his appointment in May 2019, after posting a video warning people to stay indoors.



The 26-year-old Sinn Féin councillor is the borough's youngest ever mayor.



He has spoken out after the latest barrage of insults in the comment section attached to a video clip on social distancing guidelines.



He said: “Even in the middle of the biggest health crisis ever to affect us, in which community solidarity is thriving and people are coming together, the abuse and sectarianism still pours out by certain elements.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*