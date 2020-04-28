Woman (78) beats the virus

A COLERAINE grandmother has emerged from hospital isolation after fighting off Covid-19.



Sadie Browne went into the Causeway fearing she would never see her family again.



But 18 days later the 78-year-old walked out with renewed love of life and the highest praise possible for the doctors and nurses who brought her through the ordeal.



“With out their help I wouldn't be here today,” she said



Sadie was advised by an on-call doctor to “go straight to A&E” when she began feeling unwell on Monday, March 23.

