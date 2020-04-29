Daily Sing-A-Long


Ciaran Clancy

Reporter:

Ciaran Clancy

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

Portstewart's Castleton Park neighbours come together for their daily sing-a-long which has been a great success.

With their signature song - the Neighbours TV theme tune - it is helping them handle the lockdown.

