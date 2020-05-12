Revealed: Causeway Covid admissions over 230

A total of238 patiens have been treated for Covid-19 at the Causeway Hospital.

Peter Winter

THE Causeway Hospital has treated  238 patients for Covid-19.

According to the latest government figures, 192 people have been treated and discharged and on Saturday, when statistics were last compiled, 46 people remained as inpatients.

First Minister Arlene Foster said hospitals were not yet “out of the woods.”

And any easing of lockdown measures would be tempered by the need to “protect lives and the health service.”

