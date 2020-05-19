Musical medics

LIMAVADY’S Coastal Core, the hard working safety and first aid service, has been hitting all the right notes in the town’s hour of need, supporting the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) in the fight against Coronavirus.

Not content with meeting their daily challenges, the staff found time to push their talents even further swapping their vehicles for vocals in order to take part in a new charity single called ‘The Forgotten Ones’

Released by Scottish singer songwriter Dan Healy, the record is dedicated to key workers as they lead the battle against the pandemic.

Proceeds will be donated to NHS charities.

