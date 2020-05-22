"Please pray for Hannah"

A PRESBYTERIAN Minister has called for the "immediate prayer" for five-year-old Hannah Smyth who remains in a critical condition following a quad bike accident.

The tragic incident - which occurred near the Smyth family home in Ballycastle - claimed the lives of Hannah's mother Clare and sister Bethany.

Rev John Stanbridge said the family had asked him to make the prayer request.

"Just off the phone with the Smyth family and they have asked for immediate prayer for Hannah who remains in a critical condition," he said.

"Family have been told that the next 24-72 hrs will be crucial.

"Prayer for only what God can do, a miracle of healing, body and mind for Hannah.

"Please let's pray, pray, pray."