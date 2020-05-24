Drive-in service at Dunseverick Baptist Church


Ciaran Clancy

Reporter:

Ciaran Clancy

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

National media descend on Dunseverick Baptist Church for the first Sunday drive-in service as the NI Executive eases the country out of lockdown.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

"Please pray for Hannah"

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130