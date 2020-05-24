Drive-in service at Dunseverick Baptist Church

Reporter:
Ciaran Clancy
Email:
ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com
Sunday 24 May 2020 13:45
National media descend on Dunseverick Baptist Church for the first Sunday drive-in service as the NI Executive eases the country out of lockdown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Public urged to keep following health advice
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Mark Connolly sitting up in bed at Causeway Hospital during his recovery after contracting a life threatening combination of Pneumococcal Meningitis, Sepsis and Pneumonia.
Holiday home owners are concened oaver hostile attitudes in Portrush.
Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130