Kilrea GAA club raises 20k for CHS charity - in just 24 hours!

MEMORIES of two much-loved club members has helped Kilrea Pearses GAC to raise £20,000 for a local charity - in just one day!

Over the course of 24 hours, the club’s footballers and camogs completed a relay around the town in support of the NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.



Originally, members set themselves a target of 1,000km but very quickly it became apparent that they would have to revise their plans.



In the end, the men, women and children had achieved double their target, much to the delight of the charity.

