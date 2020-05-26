Knitting group helps with mental wellbeing

OLYMPIC medal winning diver Tom Daley is a big fan.



It has undisputed positive health benefits, both physical and mental.



And, now, more and more people are turning to knitting as a means of coping with the stresses of coronavirus.



Locally, the Portstewart based Knitwits group began with just six people but today boasts around 40 members, drawn from all parts of the country.



Prior to lockdown, the knitting enthusiasts met once a week in Portstewart Library but now they get together three times a week, thanks to social media.



As well as swapping yarns, the Knitwits use their creative talents to brighten the lives of others.



“The ladies, and occasional gentlemen, love the chat and banter,” explained group member Gerardette Mullan.



