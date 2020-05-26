Rob cycles length of Ireland - virtually

Glack man Rob Monteith prepares for his epic cycle.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

editor@northernconstitution.co.uk

A CYCLIST from Glack has ridden the length of Ireland in aid of a cancer charity - from the comfort of his own home!

Rob Monteith used training software and a bike mounted on an exercise stand to complete the epic 600km route. 

The father-of-three, who works at local specialist seating company, Seating Matters, covered the classic Mizen Head to Malin Head trip in around 16 hours last Saturday.

“I have always been keen on cycling but over the past few weeks I haven’t been able to get out as much as I would like to,” said Rob.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

