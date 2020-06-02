Faughanvale pupils spread positivity during lockdown

Faughanvale pupils spread positivity during lockdown

Faughanvale Primary School pupils singing Hakuna Matata from the Lion King

FAUGHANVALE Primary School pupils are helping to spread some joy during the Covid-19 pandemic through singing.

Taking the biggest hit from what was supposed to be their Summer Musical Production, The Lion King, each pupil sent in a video of themselves singing along to Hakuna Matata, hoping to spread some cheer.

Project co-ordinator and Music Teacher, Naoimh Moore said: “Simply seeing the videos coming in made me extremely happy. All the boys and girls were having a great time singing along, performing and more importantly having fun!”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

