Bid to rename Showgrounds in honour of Harry Gregg

The Showgrounds, home of Coleraine FC. WK24KC38SP
CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council's chief executive has agreed to approach Coleraine Football Club and its stadium's owners about re-naming the ground after Harry Gregg.
The move was prompted by a letter to councillors from a member of the public raising the suggestion.
When the correspondence was raised at Tuesday's video conference meeting of the full council, the SDLP's Stephanie Quigley indicated support.
“I think its a lovely idea, given his legacy,” she said.
