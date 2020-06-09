Bid to rename Showgrounds in honour of Harry Gregg

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council's chief executive has agreed to approach Coleraine Football Club and its stadium's owners about re-naming the ground after Harry Gregg.



The move was prompted by a letter to councillors from a member of the public raising the suggestion.



When the correspondence was raised at Tuesday's video conference meeting of the full council, the SDLP's Stephanie Quigley indicated support.



“I think its a lovely idea, given his legacy,” she said.

