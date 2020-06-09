Lifeline for events

THE local council has agreed to partially pay grants to organisers of events cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.



The decision means NW200 will receive £61,000 lifeline that could ensure its survival in 2021, councillors heard last week.



The payout covers expenditure on events planned before cancellations were confirmed.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had intended to spend almost a quarter-of-a-million pounds funding outside-organised events like the NW200, the Supercup NI youth football tournament and and Armoy Road Races.



Since almost the entire summer programme was cancelled last month, organisers have been able to save some cash by cancelling orders for goods and services.

