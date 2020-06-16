Address imbalance between Belfast and North West - Hunter

Rashford 'an inspiration to everyone' says SuperCupNI boss Leonard
The SDLP’s Cara Hunter made her maiden speech at Stormont last week.
THE newest local MLA has used her maiden speech to draw the Assembly's attention to the “undeniable imbalance” between Belfast and the rural North West.
Cara Hunter was co-opted into her seat by the SDLP last month following he death of John Dallat.
At Stormont on Tuesday she paid tribute to her predecessor, describing him as a “a giant” of her party before turning to issues most impacting her constituents' future.
“Rural areas can no longer be isolated and under-funded,” she said
“The forgotten communities in the North West have been neglected for too long. Many feel there is an undeniable regional imbalance - a postcode lottery.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*