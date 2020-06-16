Address imbalance between Belfast and North West - Hunter

THE newest local MLA has used her maiden speech to draw the Assembly's attention to the “undeniable imbalance” between Belfast and the rural North West.



Cara Hunter was co-opted into her seat by the SDLP last month following he death of John Dallat.



At Stormont on Tuesday she paid tribute to her predecessor, describing him as a “a giant” of her party before turning to issues most impacting her constituents' future.



“Rural areas can no longer be isolated and under-funded,” she said



“The forgotten communities in the North West have been neglected for too long. Many feel there is an undeniable regional imbalance - a postcode lottery.

