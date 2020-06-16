Roe Rovers on ball for Limavady key workers

ROE Rovers Football Club were out last week delivering treat boxes to some of the key workers within in the Limavady area.



Club Chair, Rory McCloskey said: “All of the committee and players from the Club felt it was important to recognise the important contribution these local key workers have made to ensure our community has been kept safe during these difficult times.

“We hope this small gesture has helped keep their spirits up as they continue their tireless work.”

