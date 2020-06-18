Climber dies in fall at Fair Head

THE PSNI have confirmed that a man in his 60's has died while climbing Fair Head cliff in Ballycastle.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent to the scene along with cliff rescue teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine.

The police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended.

A Police statement read: "Police can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from cliffs at Fair Head near Ballycastle on Thursday 18th June. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."