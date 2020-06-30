Ballyhackett goes for integrated status

School seeks public support

Ballyhackett goes for integrated status

Ballyhackett Primary School Principal Grainne McIlvar.

John Fillis

Reporter:

John Fillis

Email:

editor@thechronicle.uk.com

AN historic local primary school is applying for integrated status, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal this week.

Ballyhackett Primary School, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, has lodged an official development proposal with the Education Authority.

The proposal states that the school will “transform to Controlled Integrated Status, with effect from 1 September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

With the proposal at the public consultation phase, the Casterock based school has appealed for local people to show their support.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130