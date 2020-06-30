Ballyhackett goes for integrated status

AN historic local primary school is applying for integrated status, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal this week.



Ballyhackett Primary School, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, has lodged an official development proposal with the Education Authority.



The proposal states that the school will “transform to Controlled Integrated Status, with effect from 1 September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter.”



With the proposal at the public consultation phase, the Casterock based school has appealed for local people to show their support.

