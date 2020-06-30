Bushmills Coronavirus Support Group continuing with their community efforts

BUSHMILLS Coronavirus Support Group was set up on the 14th March after community consultation via social media.



Despite the uncertainty of what lay ahead, there was an overwhelming response from the community saying “yes”.



Then followed the offers of help. Within a matter of days, a core group of 40 volunteers had been established. The group engaged through social media and agreed a plan adhering to Government guidelines and assessing the need of the local community.



A bond was established very quickly with the Portballintrae community and those within the district. Bushmills Coronavirus Support group took the lead.



Speaking for the group, Miss Leanne Abernethy said: “Initially cards were printed with a point of contact for anyone who needed support, advice or a friendly chat. These were distributed door to door throughout Bushmills and Portballintrae as well as advertised on social media.”

