Kilrea pupils in line for new ‘state-of -the-art’ school

Minister’s announcement will lead to united campuses

Kilrea pupils in line for new ‘state-of -the-art’ school

St Conor’s Principal Aine Bradey is ‘absoluely delighted’ by the Education minister’s announcement for St. Connor’s College last week. WK27KC06

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

SCHOOL children in Kilrea will have access to brand new state-of-the-art facilities thanks to a multi-million pound building programme announced by the Education Minister last week.

St Conor's College, formed in 2018 by the merger of St Paul's College in the town and St Mary's, Clady is one of nine schools to benefit form Peter Weir's £156m Capital Works investment.

The school currently operates over two campuses in Kilrea and Clady.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130