Playpark boost for villages

SINN Féin Councillor, Kathleen McGurk has welcomed the news that a contractor has been appointed to carry out construction on multi-purpose playing surfaces at Foreglen and Feeny.



The two schemes are part of the DAERA and council match-funded Village Renewal Project which saw the communities put forward ideas for capital expenditure schemes they would like to see completed in their area within a Village Plan.



Council officials then worked with the community through the planning, funding application and procurement stages.

