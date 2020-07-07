Dougie looks back on four decades of caring for the bereaved

Dungiven man wins £1m on scratchcard
Dougie Barr celebrating 40 years with H. Wade & Son with whom he started working straight from school. WK28KC01
YOU have to be a special type of person to be able to help and care for people who are at their lowest ebb, especially when you have been doing that job consistently well for the past 40 years.
Coleraine man Dougie Barr has proved to be just that man - he joined Wades Funeral Directors in June 1980 for a summer job and never left!
And during those four decades Dougie, 58, has seen many changes and challenges, none more so than during the present pandemic.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*