NI’s first socially distanced festival: line-up announced

Stendhal go ahead depends on government rule change

NI’s first socially distanced festival: line-up announced

Scenes from last year’s Stendhal Festival.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE organisers of Stendhal Festival, have announced plans to proceed with a series of the first ever socially distanced music festivals in the history of Northern Ireland.

The organisers say 'Stendhal Festival presents: Unlocked', will be a fantastic opportunity for music lovers around the country to get back out and enjoy live music for the first time in months,

However, the series of events will only go ahead in August and September if the government relaxes rules on mass gatherings.

It is hoped that by the time the announced dates come around, regulations will have been eased to allow for 500 to 1000 people to gather, outdoors.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130