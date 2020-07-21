Business ‘back in therapy’

Hollie Hunt was days away from starting her sports therapy practice when Covid struck. Now she’s back on track, as Ken Reay finds out....

Hollie Hunt who has opened her new business HST (Hollie Sports Therapy) as Coronavirus restrictions have been eased. WK29-013KDR

Ken Reay

Reporter:

Ken Reay

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

ESTABLISHED firms all over Causeway Coast and Glens were forced to pull down the shutters when the Coronavrus crisis took hold.

But what if you were just about to embark on your first ever business, only to be thwarted by lock-down?

Well, that's what happened to 22-year-old Hollie Hunt who was days away from opening her sports therapy clinic.

Hollie has a degree in sports science from Edge Hill University in Liverpool and is now a fully qualified musculoskeletal injury specialist.

Only now has she finally able to open the doors on her new business, HST (Hollie Sports Therapy) at the Aghanloo Industrial Estate.

The Northern Constitution's Ken Reay caught up with her to find out about her experience.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

