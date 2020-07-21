Covid Centre averages three contacts per day

Centre records 89 contacts in first month

Covid Centre averages three contacts per day
Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE’S COVID-19 Centre saw only three patients per day, on average, during its first month of operation.

Figures released by the health minister reveal the GP-led facility saw 89 patients between its opening date on May 11 and June 10.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 Centres across Northern Ireland.

They ensure that patients with symptoms can be assessed and treated by a GP, whilst minimising the risk to patients who do not have COVID symptoms.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130