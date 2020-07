A LIMAVADY councillor has called on the public to support local firms following the blow to business inflicted by last week's news of a Covid cluster nearby.



Alderman Alan Robinson said media reports had painted Limavady town as “a hotbed” of Coronavirus.



But, since the cluster was identified seven miles away, the public should not be deterred from supporting business – many of which are family run, and in desperate need of a boost.

