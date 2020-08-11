THE important issue of mental health has never been more prevalent as we all battle Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, now one mental health charity is branching out to bring its professional services to the North Coast.



Formed in 2017 by Alan Mulholland and Leone Paul, The Olive Branch began with a vision to offer a free of charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling service.



The Olive Branch’s new Coleraine office opened its doors on Brook Street (above Fairley’s Wines) on Wednesday July 22, with three qualified counsellors on hand to provide professional support.

