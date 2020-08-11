Concern over Covid signage

BUSINESSES in Limavady are being asked to exercise diligence when placing signs outside and to do so with consideration for pedestrians, following safety issues raised by a disabled shopper.



Margaret Moore, who is blind, informed the Northern Constitution of her struggles to negotiate Limavady town centre due to “obstacles” on the footpaths.



Margaret said: “There is no call for all this signage sitting out so far on the footpaths.



“Only for me being with my sister-in-law I would have been hit badly by some of the signs.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*