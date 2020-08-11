Wreath is laid by Roger Casement campaigners

CAMPAIGNERS seeking the transfer of Roger Casement's remains to Murlough Bay have laid a wreath at the spot they believe he chose as his final resting place.



The brief ceremony was conducted by members of the Belfast-based Roger Casement Social Club on Monday, August 3.



The Irish nationalist was hanged in London as a traitor in 1916. His body was repatriated to Dublin in the 1960s.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*