Coastal erosion concern

THE dangers of a receding shoreline has been urgently highlighted to the local council's Environmental Services committee, with reports of land at Magilligan being washed into the sea.



At a recent meeting of the Environmental Services of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, a motion calling for serious coastal erosion, particularly in the Magilligan area, to be addressed was raised.



Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “This is a serious issue that both myself and party colleagues have been calling for, to be dealt with for years now and yet year on year particularly over the winter period, farmers along the Back Strand are literally seeing their holdings disappear into the sea.

