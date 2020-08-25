Council preparing for unemployment surge

AN expected wave of redundancies has prompted councillors to allocate £10,000 of ratepayers’ cash to services offering advice for jobseekers and benefit claimants.



The claimant count for the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens currently stands at just over 5000.



Although that figure represents a doubling of numbers since March, a surge of applicants are expected when the government's job retention schemes end in the autumn.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*