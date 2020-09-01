Francis floods the Roe Valley

STORM Francis left a mark across Limavady last week causing severe flooding and leaving damage in it's path.



Heavy rainfall, last Tuesday, caused the River Roe to burst its banks in several locations across the area.



Water levels were raised until the following morning as Department of Infrastructure operatives monitored the situation.



Limavady Rugby and Cricket Grounds suffered the worst of the flooding, but have now confirmed the pitches are looking a bit better after the floods and wish to thank all those volunteers who have helped.

