Friends faced Ben Nevis head-on

Leone climbs highest mountain in aid of The Olive Branch

Friends faced Ben Nevis head-on

Sorcha, Leone and Harriet celebrate with a glass of bubbly ontop of Ben Nevis.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

MENTAL health is an important issue that needs tackled head-on, one charity leader faced her own challenge head-on by climbing the UK's highest mountain to raise vital funds for The Olive Branch.

Leone Paul from Portstewart, along with two friends Sorcha Murphy and Harriet Gregson, wanted to practise what she preaches by challenging herself to beat Ben Nevis – raising an amazing £1665.

The Olive Branch mental health charity was unable to hold it's annual gala this year due to COVID-19.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130