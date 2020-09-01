Friends faced Ben Nevis head-on

MENTAL health is an important issue that needs tackled head-on, one charity leader faced her own challenge head-on by climbing the UK's highest mountain to raise vital funds for The Olive Branch.



Leone Paul from Portstewart, along with two friends Sorcha Murphy and Harriet Gregson, wanted to practise what she preaches by challenging herself to beat Ben Nevis – raising an amazing £1665.



The Olive Branch mental health charity was unable to hold it's annual gala this year due to COVID-19.

