Sadie is recognised for “going above and beyond”

St Finlough’s PS teaching assistant Sadie Duffy has been recognised by the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

THE principal of St Finlough's Primary School has praised a wonderful learning support assistant who goes “above and beyond,” and has been recognised by the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Sadie Duffy has been awarded a certificate of excellence for the 2020 Teaching Assistant of the Year.

A delighted Sadie was awarded a certificate and a hand written note from author and former Children's Laureate Michael Morpurgo.

