Bid to reverse festival funding vote defeated

TECHNICAL glitches, a deadlocked chamber and and a mayor who forgot to declare an interest contributed to a chaotic debate over the withdrawal of festival grants at Causeway Coast and Glens council meeting.



Described as a “shambles” by one member, a vote to reverse a decision taken by the Leisure and Development committee, that under normal circumstances may have taken five minutes, extended to almost one hour at Tuesday's meeting of the full council.



In August the committee agreed to suspend funding for community festivals for the rest of the financial year.

