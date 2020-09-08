Councillor seeks apology after ‘discriminatory comment’

A CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens councillor is calling for an apology after she was left “feeling discriminated against” for having time off to have a baby, due to remarks allgegedly made at a meeting of full council last week.



Sinn Fein councillor Kathleen McGurk has told the Northern Constitution how, on Tuesday September 1, she was subjected to remarks about her knowledge of a motion in council that occurred while she was off to have her second baby, earlier this year.



Kathleen McGurk is a councillor for Benbradagh DEA, representing the people of Feeny, Dernaflaw, Gortnahey and Foreglen.



Councillor McGurk said: “It is disappointing that in 2020 women still face discrimination for choosing to have a family.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*