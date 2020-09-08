Councillor seeks apology after ‘discriminatory comment’

Sinn Fein councillor feels discriminated against for ‘choosing to have a family’

Councillor seeks apology after ‘discriminatory comment’

Sinn Fein Councillor Kathleen McGurk with her new baby Aoife, her husband Sean and four year old daughter Fiadh.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens councillor is calling for an apology after she was left “feeling discriminated against” for having time off to have a baby, due to remarks allgegedly made at a meeting of full council last week.

Sinn Fein councillor Kathleen McGurk has told the Northern Constitution how, on Tuesday September 1, she was subjected to remarks about her knowledge of a motion in council that occurred while she was off to have her second baby, earlier this year.

Kathleen McGurk is a councillor for Benbradagh DEA, representing the people of Feeny, Dernaflaw, Gortnahey and Foreglen.

Councillor McGurk said: “It is disappointing that in 2020 women still face discrimination for choosing to have a family.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130