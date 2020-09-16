Christa keeping her brother’s memory alive

THE sister of a Limavady crash victim is urging people to support Air Ambulance NI (AANI), having already raised an amazing £28,000 in memory of her brother.



Christa Vogel from Limavady lost her brother Willis in a hit and run accident, and is appealing for people to become a Club Air Ambulance Northern Ireland member.



Willis Vogel had been out with his friends to Sligo and was returning home when the tragedy happened.



Willis sadly died when his Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision, on Sunday May 31, this year.



Christa's brother Willis would have been celebrating his 22nd birthday last Wednesday, September 9.

