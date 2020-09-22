Dungiven lady is NI’s First Acute Liaison Nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) are delighted to welcome the appointment of the First Acute Liaison Nurse supporting adults with a learning disability.



Clionagh McElhinney, from Dungiven is the first nurse in Northern Ireland to be appointed to this role which recognises the need to support adults with a learning disability who require admission to hospital.



Karen O’Brien, Director of Mental Health and Learning Disability Services for the Western Trust commented: “The appointment of Clionagh as the very first acute liaison nurse in Northern Ireland demonstrates the Trust’s commitment to supporting people with a learning disability and their carers.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*