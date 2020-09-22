Skipping to success for charity

Skipping to success for charity

Ireland Boxing Champion John McCaskie giving an expert skipping lesson to his Form Tutor Mr David Young.

A LIMAVADY High School teacher has inspired his pupils to give generously and to follow his passion for charity.

Woodwork and architect teacher Mr David Young gave £5 to each member of his form class 9T, to invest in charity work.

Mr Young, a former member of Foyle Search and Rescue, is encouraging his pupils to participate in charity work.

The idea was to give each pupil a small amount of money which would encourage them to turn it into something bigger for a good cause.

