Aghanloo House built 280 years ago on market for £550,000

ONE of Northern Ireland's most historic homes, which dates back almost 300 years, has gone on the market in Limavady.



Aghanloo House was originally built as a hunting lodge for the aristocratic Beresford family around 1740.



The Grade B1 listed property has a rich history, having served as a local rectory for a period and also as a school house during the First World War.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*