Volunteers helping us to get through Covid

THROUGH months of worry, confusion and isolation the Roe Valley community has shown strength, togetherness and support as hundreds of volunteers pulled together when faced with a crisis.



Over 300 kind-hearted local people stepped-up to heed the call of the Limavady Volunteer Centre to establish a community network to support the elderly and vulnerable in the area, and provide almost 5,000 weekly services.



Ashleen Schenning, from the Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI), has reflected on the astounding community work that has been delivered and achieved across the Roe Valley and surrounding areas in response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*