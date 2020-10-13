Devoted Kenny raises money in memory of grandson

Devoted Kenny raises money in memory of grandson

Kenny sharing laughs with his grandson Callum.

A DEVOTED Limavady man has rallied round for the fifth year running to raise funds for a charity close to his heart, in memory of his grandson.

Kenny Magee once again put on an entertaining and fun evening of events and football earlier this month in memory of his grandson Callum, hosting the fifth annual Callum Logue Memorial Cup at Limavady Showgrounds.

Callum Logue was diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia soon after birth and was registered blind, he also suffered from diabetes.

