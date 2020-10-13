Limavady manufacturer to donate 10,000 masks

A SURGICAL face mask manufacturer in Limavady has decided to donate 10,000 masks to a local hospice, hospital, or nursing home in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



Paragon Health currently manufacture millions of masks per week and was established in 2020 to help meet the demands for PPE.

The company's goal is to provide a stable and safe supply of surgical masks to healthcare, industry, hospitality and the general public.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*