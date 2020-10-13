Limavady manufacturer to donate 10,000 masks

Limavady manufacturer to donate 10,000 masks
John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A SURGICAL face mask manufacturer in Limavady has decided to donate 10,000 masks to a local hospice, hospital, or nursing home in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Paragon Health currently manufacture millions of masks per week and was established in 2020 to help meet the demands for PPE.

The company's goal is to provide a stable and safe supply of surgical masks to healthcare, industry, hospitality and the general public.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130