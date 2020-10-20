Council should join environmental scheme - McCaw

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is the only local authority in Northern Ireland that isn't signed up to a province-wide environmental campaign operated by charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.



Under the banner ‘Live Here Love Here’, clean-ups are organised and local people are encouraged to “adopt a spot” - transforming derelict or neglected sites into natural havens.



A small grant scheme also allocates cash to groups undertaking environmental initiatives. Among those to benefit is Ballysally's Cornfield project.



A request to join in was rejected by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors two years ago on the grounds of cost.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*