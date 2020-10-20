Limavady Council lights-up ‘Purple for Polio’

F you have passed-by the council building in Limavady recently and wondered why it is a shade of purple, it has been lit up to mark World Polio Day this month.



Limavady Rotary Club have, with your help, contributed to the ongoing cause of eradicating Polio from our planet, and is highlighting the fact by lighting-up the council building for World Polio Day on October 24.



The challenges of overcoming threats to human health have seldom been more pertinent than at present.



2020 is the year that none of us will forget in a hurry, mainly because of the massive impact of Covid-19 has wrought across the world.

