Changing values

The Chronicle reveals conclusions of a report on council land valuations, disposals and rights of way transfers

Access to the Merrow Resort and Spa, granted for just £1, has been a source of controversy.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN investigation of council land transfers found ‘no evidence of officers acting fraudulently or with any improper intent.’

The report, by auditors Moore NI, was drawn up confidentially on behalf of the council's Audit Committee last September but only now has its conclusions been revealed.

The investigation was prompted by concerns over the granting of rights-of-way and disposal processes for council land.

Chief among them was the £1 easement granted to the prospective developer of a £20m hotel next to the NW200 Paddock.

Moore's auditors found ‘inconsistencies’ in the approach to managing requests and ‘weaknesses’ in polices and procedures.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

