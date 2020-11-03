Council issues over 260 laptops as home work empties civic buildings

OVER 260 laptop computers have been issued to council workers forced out of their offices by the Covid crisis.



The figure was revealed at Tuesday's meeting of Cloonavin's Policy and Resources Committee during a presentation on home working arrangements that have left four office buildings largely empty.



Members heard the 263 laptops were in addition to 80 already issued to managers before the Covid crisis.



Other equipment rolled out include smart phones, other mobile devices and even office chairs required under council health and well-being policies.

