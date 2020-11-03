Fitness Factor gets Limavady pumping

Fitness Factor gets Limavady pumping

Michael Walsh and Andy Chapman from Crossfit Limavady have joined forces with Emma McCann, Cancer Focus NI, to encourage local people to get fitter and healthier – and raise money for the charity.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

CROSSFIT Limavady has teamed up with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland for a six week health and fitness challenge to help you kick-start a healthy lifestyle - and to raise vital funds for the charity.

The energetic get-fit challenge kicks off on Tuesday November 3 at Crossfit Limavady, Dowland Road with numbers limited to just 10.

Michael Walsh, who is joint owner with Andy Chapman, said: “We are really excited to have joined forces with our local cancer charity, Cancer Focus NI.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

